Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Strong Thunderstorms Tuesday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A round of showers and thunderstorms is on the way for Tuesday, especially for the afternoon hours. Strong winds in the atmosphere will lead to the risk of severe thunderstorms. The overall hot stretch will continue for the next week, plus, with daily highs reaching the middle 90s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low near 78°.  Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, some producing gusty winds. High near 96°. Winds WSW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light W.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 96° 10%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 79° High: 96° 40%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 97° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil. We are tracking a couple tropical waves in the Atlantic, but development is not expected.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner id’s three Dale County wreck victims
Coroner id’s three Dale County wreck victims
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old starved to death, autopsy shows; parents face murder charges
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Investigator tracked Lindsay as husband confronts her lover: Report
Cellphones will receive an alert that reads: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency...
Nationwide emergency alert test set for October
A Florida man turned a stop at a grocery store into a $1.45 million payday.
Man wins $1.45 million jackpot thanks to buying lottery ticket while grocery shopping

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Monday, August 7, 2023
Zach Hatcher
Dangerous Heat For Monday
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Sunday, August 5, 2023
Heat vs. Rain This Week
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Sunday, August 5, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Sunday, August 6, 2023