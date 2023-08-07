Strong Thunderstorms Tuesday

SYNOPSIS – A round of showers and thunderstorms is on the way for Tuesday, especially for the afternoon hours. Strong winds in the atmosphere will lead to the risk of severe thunderstorms. The overall hot stretch will continue for the next week, plus, with daily highs reaching the middle 90s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low near 78°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, some producing gusty winds. High near 96°. Winds WSW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light W.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 96° 10%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 79° High: 96° 40%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 97° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil. We are tracking a couple tropical waves in the Atlantic, but development is not expected.

