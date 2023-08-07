Wiregrass Gives Back
No arrests yet in Montgomery Riverfront brawl; Tuesday news conference called

A weekend brawl involving multiple people along the riverfront in Montgomery has made headlines across the nation.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While there are four active warrants, no arrests have been made as of Monday evening, two days after a weekend brawl involving multiple people along the riverfront in Montgomery made headlines across the nation.

The incident was captured on video from multiple angles.

“We want to make sure that the community is aware that we are fully engaged, and we are doing all of our due diligence to find out exactly what took place,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said Monday.

Asked why no one was yet in custody, Reed said that will be explained Tuesday during a news conference set by the police department for 1 p.m.

MPD investigators are combing through multiple videos provided by the public, as well as the City of Montgomery’s own video surveillance systems. They’re asking anyone with more footage to submit it to Starcenter@montgomeryal.gov.

MPD said the incident started shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday on the dock along the Alabama River. Units responded to the 200 block of Coosa Street regarding a disturbance. On scene, officers encountered a large group of people engaged in a physical altercation.

One video shared with WSFA 12 News by a viewer, which runs approximately four minutes and 30 seconds, shows the moments leading up to the confrontation and the initial scuffle that quickly escalated.

A passenger on the Harriott II Riverboat was recording when a confrontation turned into a fight involving multiple people.

The viewer, narrating what she was watching while aboard the riverboat, said an unnamed person in a white shirt, whom she said was part of the boat’s crew, got off the riverboat and went to move a pontoon boat that was blocking the city-owned Harriott II’s ability to dock.

As the crewmember appears to untie the pontoon boat’s rope, a man runs up to confront him. While it’s unknown exactly what was being said between the two, body language clearly indicated an escalation before others also ran to the boat to confront the crewmember.

Approximately three minutes after the confrontation began, an unidentified man ran up and shoved the crewmember, at which point the physical altercation between multiple people began.

Other videos showed people being punched, shoved, kicked and at least one person was knocked off the pier and into the water.

A WSFA 12 News crew responded to the scene and found multiple police units who had placed several people in handcuffs. MPD said the unidentified people were detained and that charges were pending.

Reed released a statement Sunday afternoon:

“I feel like it’s an unfortunate incident,” the mayor said Monday. “It’s something that shouldn’t have happened, and it’s something that we’re investigating right now.”

The mayor further noted that, ““we’ll come through this together as a community, collectively, as we have other situations, as well.”

