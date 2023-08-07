Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Investigator tracked Lindsay as husband confronts her lover: Report

According to a report, Dothan pageant queen Lindsay Shiver received bail in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme because her estranged husband did not object to he
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The husband allegedly targeted in an assassination plot hired a private investigator to track his wife, a Dothan pageant queen, and then confronted her lover, the New York Post reported this weekend.

Facing charges are Lindsay Shiver, 36, and her 28-year-old lover Terrance Bethard.

Also charged is Faron Newbold, who investigators say would have carried out the plot to kill Robert Shiver, a prominent South Georgia businessman.

While her two alleged accomplices are free on bond, Shiver remains behind bars in Nassau on $100,000 bail.

Reports: Lindsay’s husband wanted her out of jail: Report

The Post’s shocking article reported that Robert Shiver, a Thomasville insurance executive, hired a detective to track his wife in the Bahamas because he suspected her of cheating. After apparently receiving photos he confronted her husband, who he sarcastically thanked for confirming his suspicions, the Post reported.

Robert and Lindsay Shiver’s marital issues have become the topic of a media-feeding frenzy after police say they uncovered the unsuccessful murder plot while investigating a rinky-dink burglary at the Abaco bar where Bethard worked.

Lindsay Shiver was crowned Miss Houston County in 2005 and finished second in the National Peanut Festival pageant.

Her husband played college football at Auburn as a team captain. Following his 2008 graduation, he had a brief pro career with the Atlanta Falcons.

According to multiple reports, Lindsay Shiver will post bail this week but must remain in the Bahamas.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner id’s three Dale County wreck victims
Coroner id’s three Dale County wreck victims
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old starved to death, autopsy shows; parents face murder charges
Cellphones will receive an alert that reads: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency...
Nationwide emergency alert test set for October
A Florida man turned a stop at a grocery store into a $1.45 million payday.
Man wins $1.45 million jackpot thanks to buying lottery ticket while grocery shopping
The single vehicle accident happened about 15 miles north of Ozark in the Echo community.
Three die in Dale County wreck

Latest News

The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Multiple warrants issued in Montgomery Riverfront brawl
Color The Weather 08-07-23
Color The Weather 08-07-23
It's time for students to head back to school!
Back to school advice from the News4 team
Some viewers in the Dothan and Panama City areas could miss marquee college football matchups...
Viewers could be shut out of football games