FCA “Drives” the Word of God into the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Wiregrass Chapter held it’s first Golf Tournament, and the day proved to be a true hole-in-one.

Roberts Trent Jones’ Marshall Richard Bryant says, " “It’s a golf tournament to raise funds to support FCA. What we’re trying to do is to get a chaplain for every school in the Wiregrass area. We also give each student when we go out to the schools, a bible, an FCA bible. It’s in a language they can understand and broken down with problems they may face.”

At the event, the FCA brought athletes from the Wiregrass to speak and share their personal stories and testimonies.

“Basically, today I was asked by my pastor to share a testimony about how my walk with Christ has been since I’m young, I’m 17. FCA, my pastor, and my coaches, they’ve all helped me become a better athlete,” said Dothan High School’s Lakeith Thompkins. “I’m better spiritually, mentally, physically because of FCA, because of my coaches. Because of God.”

FCA Leaders will hold the tournament annually and hopes to have as much success in the future as they did today. Robert Trent Jones’ Marshall Richard Bryant says, " So normally, you can’t fill up a course your first year, and this is our first year. You can have 50 teams with 200 players, and we filled those exact numbers. We’d like to say God did that for us.”

Among supporters at the event we’re the Joy F.M. General Manager, Mark Giles. He believes the FCA is an amazing non profit organization and urge all who can help to do what they can. He believes if the FCA, or anyone in that matter, reaches just one soul, it makes all the difference in the world.

All children in the Wiregrass can ask their schools if they have FCA, as most do, and join the organization to learn about God’s Word. The FCA will also hold multiple events throughout the school year.

