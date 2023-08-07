Dothan Forever Wild Trail bridges restored

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - All repairs to the damaged bridge sections at Forever Wild have been completed and the bridges are cleared for use.

Connectivity from the North Trail Head (Flowers Chapel Rd.) to the East and West trails (Fortner St.) has been restored.

These repairs come after significant damages from storms that occurred earlier this summer.

For more information about Dothan Leisure Services programs and facilities, please contact them at 334-615-3700, visit their website at www.dothanleisureservices.org, or Like and Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

