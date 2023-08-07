Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Dothan Forever Wild Trail bridges restored

Forever Wild Trail damages in Dothan from June 15, 2023
Forever Wild Trail damages in Dothan from June 15, 2023(Forever Wild Trail)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - All repairs to the damaged bridge sections at Forever Wild have been completed and the bridges are cleared for use.

Connectivity from the North Trail Head (Flowers Chapel Rd.) to the East and West trails (Fortner St.) has been restored.

These repairs come after significant damages from storms that occurred earlier this summer.

For more information about Dothan Leisure Services programs and facilities, please contact them at 334-615-3700, visit their website at www.dothanleisureservices.org, or Like and Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner id’s three Dale County wreck victims
Coroner id’s three Dale County wreck victims
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old starved to death, autopsy shows; parents face murder charges
Cellphones will receive an alert that reads: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency...
Nationwide emergency alert test set for October
A Florida man turned a stop at a grocery store into a $1.45 million payday.
Man wins $1.45 million jackpot thanks to buying lottery ticket while grocery shopping
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

4Warn Weather
Dangerous Heat For Monday
Skin cancer signs and symptoms to look out for from a local dermatologist.
Skin cancer on the rise
Signs a student is struggling with mental Illness
Signs a student is struggling with mental Illness
Eufaula Tigers Football
2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Eufaula