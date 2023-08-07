Wiregrass Gives Back
Dangerous Heat For Monday

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Heat and humidity will reach dangerous levels for Monday with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, and feel-like temperatures reaching 111-114 by noon. The heat will be similar for Tuesday with feel-like temperatures around 110, however, scattered showers will return to cool us down. High temperatures will stay around middle 90s for the coming week.

TODAY - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid. High near 98°. Winds SW 10-15 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 77°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Scattered showers. High near 95°. Winds W 5-10 mph 60%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 96° 20%

FRI: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 96° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

