Dangerous Heat For Monday

SYNOPSIS - Heat and humidity will reach dangerous levels for Monday with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, and feel-like temperatures reaching 111-114 by noon. The heat will be similar for Tuesday with feel-like temperatures around 110, however, scattered showers will return to cool us down. High temperatures will stay around middle 90s for the coming week.

TODAY - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid. High near 98°. Winds SW 10-15 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 77°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Scattered showers. High near 95°. Winds W 5-10 mph 60%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 96° 20%

FRI: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 96° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.