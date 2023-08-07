Back to school advice from the News4 team

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Summer is winding down and that means many children across the country will be starting a new school year. New school year means new teachers, new schools, and new experiences which can all be a little nerve wracking.

The News4 team wants to help settle some of those nerves with a little helpful advice when it comes to starting a new school year.

Caroline Gerhart- Morning Anchor/Investigative Reporter:

“My best advice to give is to be truly and authentically yourself. There is no one else you need to be. You have all of the skills and tools to be successful in your education. I’d also like to challenge everyone before the new school year. In the classroom, ask a question when you’re feeling afraid to speak up. In the cafeteria, introduce yourself and sit with a student sitting alone. On the playground or in the gym, try the sport or game that you might not be the best at. You’ll never learn anything new, gain a new skill, or meet a new friend without taking a step out of your comfort zone.”

Here’s a throwback of Caroline when she was in school! Isn’t she precious?

Caroline Gerhart's throwback school photo (WTVY)

Kinsley Centers- WTVY Evening Anchor:

“Go into this new school year with a positive attitude and a goal-setting mindset. Push yourself to pass the upcoming assignments and tests with flying colors and also push yourself to develop new friendships that can last a lifetime. Whether you are a freshman getting ready to begin your first year of high school, or a senior about to start a new year full of ‘lasts,’ challenge yourself to try something new. Is there a particular sport you have always wanted to play? A club you always wanted to join? An elective you are interested in taking? Try it out! Who knows, it could be your latest passion where you develop habits that sticks with you for years. Set yourself up for success this year. Don’t procrastinate studying but also don’t be too hard on yourself when something does not go as planned. Find your balance and stick to it. Overall, always remember to be kind and welcoming to everyone. Have a wonderful school year!”

This is Kinsley’s 1st Grade picture! How sweet!

Kinsley Centers 1st grade picture (WTVY)

Makyla Simmons- Reporter:

“Never give up! If you have a dream that other people may call ridiculous and it’s your passion, continue fighting for it. Do not let anyone tear you down, or tell you differently. Because then, you’ll always be wondering what if?”

Here’s a sweet picture of little Makyla when she was in school!

Makyla's back to school photo (WTVY)

Will Polston- Reporter:

“For those kindergarten students, try not to be afraid of a new thing, like school. Talk to the other kids, ask questions, don’t be afraid to be curious. This is the time to learn all you can.”

“For grades 1-8, start good habits early! Do some extra practice problems, try to set a schedule, make sure you understand what is being taught. It will help set you up for success.”

“For the high schoolers, try not to stress out so much about some things, especially when it comes to concepts like popularity. Things that stressed you out in high school will be a laughing matter when you get older. Try not to sweat the small stuff.”

“For the college kids, look at the bigger picture. The classes you take, the major you choose and every step you take in college determines your life afterword. Make sure you are chasing your passions, not a paycheck. Also, sit in the front and make connections with professors. You never know who will help you get your first job.”

Here’s Will when he was in school, how adorable!

Will Polston's school picture (WTVY)

Ryan Dugger- Weekend Meteorologist:

“School passes by in the blink of an eye. Be sure to make every assignment and memory count!”

Here’s Ryan when he was in the 4th grade!

Ryan's back to school photo (WTVY)

Beyla Walker- Daytime Anchor/Reporter:

“Wake up every day with a “Win The Day” mindset, even when you may not feel the best. You got this!”

Here is Beyla Walker when she was in school!

Beyla Walker's back to school photo (WTVY)

Whitney Argenbright- WTVY News Director:

“Just be yourself! Everyone is going to be a little nervous. Try to remember your classmates’ names and ask them what they like.”

Here’s a school age throwback of Whitney! How cute!

Whitney Argenbright, WVY News Director (WTVY)

WTVY News4 hopes you have a wonderful first day of school!

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.