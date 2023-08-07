Wiregrass Gives Back
2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Eufaula

By Riley Jordan
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Eufaula Tiger’s are looking to bring back the “old tradition” in Tiger Town.

Last year the Tigers had a stellar season, but were sent home after the first round of the playoffs.

The team has been hard at work all season and open up the against Enterprise to set the tone for their season.

The Tigers are hoping the tough opening game will create a good outlook on the season for a deep run in the playoffs.

