2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Eufaula Tiger’s are looking to bring back the “old tradition” in Tiger Town.

Last year the Tigers had a stellar season, but were sent home after the first round of the playoffs.

The team has been hard at work all season and open up the against Enterprise to set the tone for their season.

The Tigers are hoping the tough opening game will create a good outlook on the season for a deep run in the playoffs.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.