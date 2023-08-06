Today’s Dry Bubble

SYNOPSIS – A dry bubble seemed to form over much of the Wiregrass today as scattered showers and thunderstorms stayed west and moved through Florida towards the Gulf Coast. However, cool wind gusts from these downpours flowed in to provide relief from the heat this evening as temperatures lowered between the upper 70s and middle 80s before sunset. Partly cloudy skies tonight will give way to better rain coverage for south-central Alabama tomorrow as energy and moisture is directed around the ridge of high pressure to the West. While isolated PM showers and thunderstorms are expected for much of the week ahead, wider rain activity can be seen again Tuesday. Early afternoon heating and midday cool-downs from showers and thunderstorms will maintain high temperatures around the middle 90s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, then scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 94°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds S at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 94° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The Atlantic Basin remains quiet as the African Coast pumps out new tropical waves. No tropical developments are expected in the Atlantic in the coming days. Hurricane Dora in the Pacific Ocean continues to steadily track west as it exhibits winds up to 130 mph.

