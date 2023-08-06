Wiregrass Gives Back
Multiple warrants issued in Montgomery Riverfront brawl

Several people were detained Saturday after a brawl at the Montgomery Riverfront.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have confirmed that there are four active warrants as of Sunday afternoon and a possibility that more will follow after the review of additional video.

According to MPD, on Saturday around 7 p.m., units responded to the 200 block of Coosa Street about a disturbance. At the scene, they located a large group of people engaged in a physical altercation.

A video sent in by a viewer shows the fight just feet from the water. A witness claims it started because a pontoon boat was blocking the dock where a riverboat was trying to park. Soon after, police arrived at the scene.

A WSFA 12 News crew saw people in handcuffs. MPD says several people have been detained and charges are pending.

On Sunday, Montgomery police said the entire incident is under investigation as they comb through multiple videos provided by the public, as well as the City of Montgomery’s video surveillance.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed released a statement Sunday afternoon:

Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job. Warrants are being signed and justice will be served.

This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violent actions will be held accountable by our criminal justice system.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed

Police encourage anyone with video to submit it to Starcenter@montgomeryal.gov, as the investigation remains ongoing.

No further information has been made available for release at this time.

