Heat vs. Rain This Week

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms provided sporadically spread cooling for much of the Wiregrass today as temperatures dropped from the upper 90s to between the upper 70s and middle 80s. Some clouds will linger over the area tonight but skies will become clearer by early tomorrow morning, giving plenty of space for the sunshine to heat the region quickly. While isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely to cool select locations tomorrow, those that remain dry can experience a hot & muggy afternoon as temperatures rise to the upper 90s. The return of better rain coverage Tuesday will provide some relief from the heat during the mid-week, but temperatures will slowly climb back to the middle and upper 90s by next weekend. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely each afternoon and evening after Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy to clear. Low near 75°. Winds light SSW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, then isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 98°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 77°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Sunny. Low: 73° High: 98° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The Atlantic Basin remains quiet as the African Coast pumps out new tropical waves. No tropical developments are expected in the coming days.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.