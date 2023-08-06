Wiregrass Gives Back
Former Troy Trojan, Demarcus Ware inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy legend Demarcus Ware was among 9 NFL greats inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 2023.

Ware became Troy’s and the Sun Belt Conference’s first-ever first-round pick after getting drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2005 NFL draft.

“I am proud to be a Troy Trojan.”, Ware said in his speech, giving credit to Troy for learning the value of building relationships. The Hall of Famer finished his career at Troy leading the program in tackles for loss with 55.5, forcing a loss of 198 yards off of 27 sacks and ranking among the best ever to put on a Troy uniform.

As a professional athlete, Ware became the all-time leader in sacks, fumbles, and tackles for loss for the Dallas Cowboys and a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos. He finished his career with 9 Pro Bowl selections and led the league in sacks twice among many other accomplishments.

