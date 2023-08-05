Three die in Dale County wreck

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Coroner John Cawley Sheriff Mason Bynum confirmed a traffic accident late Friday took the lives of three people. The single-vehicle crash happened around 6 p.m. along Dale County Highway 67 near Echo.

Cawley said the three victims were the only ones in the vehicle that left the roadway and crashed.

Alabama State Troopers are leading the investigation with assistance from the Dale County Sheriff’s Office and Cawley.

He will make the victims’ name public following notification to relatives.

