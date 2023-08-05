Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Three die in Dale County wreck

Cawley said the three victims were the only ones in the vehicle that left the roadway and crashed.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Coroner John Cawley Sheriff Mason Bynum confirmed a traffic accident late Friday took the lives of three people. The single-vehicle crash happened around 6 p.m. along Dale County Highway 67 near Echo.

Cawley said the three victims were the only ones in the vehicle that left the roadway and crashed.

Alabama State Troopers are leading the investigation with assistance from the Dale County Sheriff’s Office and Cawley.

He will make the victims’ name public following notification to relatives.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred between Hartford and Bellwood in rural Southeast Alabama.
Geneva County man shot by officers dies
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Lindsay’s husband wanted her out of jail: Report
The crash took place at the Easy Money business located on Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise.
Enterprise PD: Driver crashes into business, child severely injured
Allenia Crittenden, 35, is accused of a single count of Pornography, three Bestiality counts,...
Woman recorded her sex acts with dog: Police
Alabama Cannabis Commission Chairman in a WTVY interview on July 27, 2023
Alabama Cannabis Commission chairman resigns

Latest News

Three dead in Dale County wreck
Three dead in Dale County wreck
Previously, 6th graders were learning in portables at the high school. Prior to a year ago,...
New Brockton welcomes 6th graders to middle school building
Previously, 6th graders were learning in portables at the high school. Prior to a year ago,...
New Brockton welcomes 6th graders to new building
The crash occurred on Coffee County 156, approximately four miles west of Enterprise, in Coffee...
Enterprise men die from motorcycle crash