Statewide grant application open for women-focused nonprofits

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Women-owned nonprofits statewide have an opportunity to apply for a life-changing grant.

For close to 30 years, the Women’s Foundation of Alabama has rewarded $8 million to organizations focused on women empowerment.

This year, there is a pool of $1 million up for grabs.

The goal of WFA is to move women forward in work, leadership, and well-being.

“It’s to address any needs in rural Alabama to large communities, and the ability to partner with boots on the ground community-based organizations that already know the existing needs of their communities,” said Macy Vinston, director of WFA. “We can equip them with the knowledge and resources to meet those needs, and hopefully make them better.”

Who can apply:

  • Any community-based 501 (c)(3) non-profit
  • Meets vision to empower women
  • Provides services in Alabama

Who cannot apply:

  • Individuals
  • Religious institutions
  • Government entities
  • Large organizations with many branches (colleges, universities, libraries)

“We encourage any female-owned businesses whether small or large, for instance a child-care center that someone owns in their home should absolutely visit the website and see if they align with the priorities and apply,” said Vinston.

Applicants may request funding up to $75,000 over a one-, two- or three-year period.

“We don’t give out small-sized grants,” said Vinston. “We try to give out transformational amount that allow these community-based organizations to do deep work and long-term work and know that they have a supporter every step of the way.”

Applications close Aug. 25.

After applications are submitted, a committee with the WFA will make a visit to the non-profit.

Recipients are awarded in December.

For any questions, a webinar will be hosted Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. To join, click here.

To apply for the grant, click here.

