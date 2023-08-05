Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Florida shooting puts 2 officers in hospital in critical condition, police chief says

Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando...
Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando late Friday.(STRINGR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando late Friday, police said.

The Orlando Police Department officers stopped a vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday as part of an investigation of a Miami homicide and were shot by a suspect in the car, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a press conference early Saturday.

The officers, who were not immediately identified, were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, Smith said.

The suspect carjacked another vehicle and police pursued, but did not immediately catch the suspect. A search was ongoing early Saturday, Smith said.

“This is a sad day for our department,” Smith said. “For the suspects out there, we will find you and you will be brought to justice.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single vehicle accident happened about 15 miles north of Ozark in the Echo community.
Three die in Dale County wreck
Allenia Crittenden, 35, is accused of a single count of Pornography, three Bestiality counts,...
Woman recorded her sex acts with dog: Police
Coffee County fatal wreck
2 Enterprise men killed in Coffee County wreck
The crash took place at the Easy Money business located on Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise.
Enterprise PD: Driver crashes into business, child severely injured
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Lindsay’s husband wanted her out of jail: Report

Latest News

One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
Worker rescued after falling into rail tank car
One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
Man rescued after falling in train tank car
Social media streamer Kai Cenat has been charged with inciting a riot after his giveaway caused...
Streamer charged after New York City giveaway chaos
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says