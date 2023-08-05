Wiregrass Gives Back
Coroner id’s three Dale County wreck victims

John Cawley said the accident occurred in the 500 Block of South County Road 67 near Echo, a small community several miles north of Ozark.
Cawley said the three victims were the only ones in the vehicle that left the roadway and crashed.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -Coroner John Cawley publicly identified the three people who died in a Dale County wreck following the notification of relatives.

They are Nicholas D’Wayne Gordon, 25, of Midland City; Jeffrey James Little, 25, of Lousiville, Alabama; and 18-year-ld Emma Welch of Panama City, Florida.

Those were the only victims in the vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. No other vehicles were involved, Cauley said.

The accident occurred a 6 p.m. Friday in the 500 Block of South County Road 67 near Echo, a small community several miles north of Ozark.

Cawley said the car left the roadway, but referred specific questions about the accident to Alabama State Troopers, the lead investigative agency who did not immediately supply a media release.

The single vehicle accident happened about 15 miles north of Ozark in the Echo community.
