Coroner id’s three Dale County wreck victims

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -Coroner John Cawley publicly identified the three people who died in a Dale County wreck following the notification of relatives.

They are Nicholas D’Wayne Gordon, 25, of Midland City; Jeffrey James Little, 25, of Lousiville, Alabama; and 18-year-ld Emma Welch of Panama City, Florida.

Those were the only victims in the vehicle that left the roadway and crashed. No other vehicles were involved, Cauley said.

The accident occurred a 6 p.m. Friday in the 500 Block of South County Road 67 near Echo, a small community several miles north of Ozark.

Cawley said the car left the roadway, but referred specific questions about the accident to Alabama State Troopers, the lead investigative agency who did not immediately supply a media release.

