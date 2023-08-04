Wiregrass Gives Back
Woman recorded her sex acts with dog: Police

Allenia Crittenden, 35, is accused of a single count of Pornography, three Bestiality counts, and one count of Making a False Report.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan woman faces charges involving Pornography and sex with an animal, police said in a statement on Friday.

Allenia Crittenden, 35, is accused of a single count of Pornography, three Bestiality counts, and one count of Making a False Report.

“The Dothan Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit obtained digital evidence that revealed Crittenden was in possession of a video file containing child sexual assault material and videos depicting Crittenden having sexual conduct with a canine were also recovered,” police alleged.

Tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began the investigation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

