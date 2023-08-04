Some medications can make you sunburn prone

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to dermatologists, common medications make us more sensitive to the sun.

Dr. Jeffery Stricker from Dermatology Associates in Dothan says that some heart and blood pressure medications make the skin more sensitive to the sun. Some antibiotics such as doxycycline can do this as well.

Some of these medications include:

Amiodarone

Cordarone

Aldactazide

Capozide

Cardizem

Ciprofloxacin

Levofloxacin

Ofloxacin

Tetracycline

Trimethoprim

According to the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey, Doxycycline is one of the 100 most used drugs in the united states. It ranks number 79.

“Just check your label or to see if it will make more sense to the sun but probably not a bad rule of thumb that if you’re on a couple of different medications, make sure you’re wearing some protective clothing,” Stricker said.

He also recommends wearing sunscreen and not going outside in the middle of the day. Staying away from tanning beds and not actively trying to tan will also help.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.