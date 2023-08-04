Wiregrass Gives Back
Some medications can make you sunburn prone

According to dermatologists, common medications make us more sensitive to the sun.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to dermatologists, common medications make us more sensitive to the sun.

Dr. Jeffery Stricker from Dermatology Associates in Dothan says that some heart and blood pressure medications make the skin more sensitive to the sun. Some antibiotics such as doxycycline can do this as well.

Some of these medications include:

  • Amiodarone
  • Cordarone
  • Aldactazide
  • Capozide
  • Cardizem
  • Ciprofloxacin
  • Levofloxacin
  • Ofloxacin
  • Tetracycline
  • Trimethoprim

According to the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey, Doxycycline is one of the 100 most used drugs in the united states. It ranks number 79.

“Just check your label or to see if it will make more sense to the sun but probably not a bad rule of thumb that if you’re on a couple of different medications, make sure you’re wearing some protective clothing,” Stricker said.

He also recommends wearing sunscreen and not going outside in the middle of the day. Staying away from tanning beds and not actively trying to tan will also help.

