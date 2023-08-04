Shower Chances Increase For The Weekend

Wiregrass Gives Back
From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Scattered showers will move in from the north this afternoon after temperatures max out in the middle 90s. We will be mostly dry through tonight with the return of showers Saturday. Isolated PM showers will be possible each day next week with better coverage on Tuesday. Temperatures should stay in the middle 90s through Tuesday, with lower 90s possible on Wednesday.

TODAY - Partly sunny, scattered showers. High near 96°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 60%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy, a shower early. Low near 76°. Winds SW 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Partly sunny, scattered showers. High near 94°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 60%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 76° High: 96° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 77° High: 96° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 77° High: 97° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 96° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 77° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas: 1 Foot Or Less

