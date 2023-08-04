Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Schools use tech to teach life skill

As technology continues to play bigger roles in our lives, it also plays a role in the education of the next generation.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - As technology continues to play bigger roles in our lives, it also plays a role in the education of the next generation.

Superintendent Ron Snell at Geneva City Schools explains that students collaborate using Google Classroom. They can log in to any device using their school email and participate in discussions and view assignments from anywhere.

He says technology makes learning more interactive than ever because teachers weave group assignments into the curriculum where students have to work together to do research and have discussions.

“One of the powers of the new technology is the collaborative model of being able to as a classroom not having to be in the same place at the same time and yet all be a community outside that classroom hour or even during that classroom hour, where you can share answers, share discussion, observations,” Snell said. “So, you know the power of it is that you’re not tied to time and you’re not tied to a location.”

According to Google’s numbers, Google Classroom was launched in 2014. Nine years since its release, it has generated nearly 150 million users.

Snell says that technology should not be used as what he calls “a fancy chalkboard” but as something that adds substance to the classroom. Whether it is by educational videos or games, Snell says Chromebooks are used in every class.

He hopes technology in school will help students learn how to work with others and spark an interest in doing individual research.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred between Hartford and Bellwood in rural Southeast Alabama.
Geneva County man shot by officers dies
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Lindsay’s husband wanted her out of jail: Report
The crash took place at the Easy Money business located on Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise.
Enterprise PD: Driver crashes into business, child severely injured
Alabama Cannabis Commission Chairman in a WTVY interview on July 27, 2023
Alabama Cannabis Commission chairman resigns
Enterprise veteran's home update
New veterans home is close to completion

Latest News

Tips on treating sunburns
Some medications can make you sunburn prone
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Friday, August 4, 2023
Medication linked with sunburn
Medication linked with sunburn
Technology used as a tool for life skills
Technology used as a tool for life skills