Schools use tech to teach life skill

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - As technology continues to play bigger roles in our lives, it also plays a role in the education of the next generation.

Superintendent Ron Snell at Geneva City Schools explains that students collaborate using Google Classroom. They can log in to any device using their school email and participate in discussions and view assignments from anywhere.

He says technology makes learning more interactive than ever because teachers weave group assignments into the curriculum where students have to work together to do research and have discussions.

“One of the powers of the new technology is the collaborative model of being able to as a classroom not having to be in the same place at the same time and yet all be a community outside that classroom hour or even during that classroom hour, where you can share answers, share discussion, observations,” Snell said. “So, you know the power of it is that you’re not tied to time and you’re not tied to a location.”

According to Google’s numbers, Google Classroom was launched in 2014. Nine years since its release, it has generated nearly 150 million users.

Snell says that technology should not be used as what he calls “a fancy chalkboard” but as something that adds substance to the classroom. Whether it is by educational videos or games, Snell says Chromebooks are used in every class.

He hopes technology in school will help students learn how to work with others and spark an interest in doing individual research.

