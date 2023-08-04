Wiregrass Gives Back
Road resurfacing in Abbeville begins Monday

Along with the resurfacing, the project includes safety widening from Vann Mill Creek to the...
Along with the resurfacing, the project includes safety widening from Vann Mill Creek to the Georgia state line.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Road work is set to begin a resurfacing project on AL 10 in Abbeville on Monday, August 7.

Along with the resurfacing, the project includes safety widening from Vann Mill Creek to the Georgia state line.

Lane closures and reduced speed limits are expected throughout the project. The Alabama Department of Transportation encourages drivers to be mindful when traveling through this area.

The $4.7 million project was awarded to Midsouth Paving, Inc. out of Birmingham.

The project is expected to be finished in the spring of 2024.

