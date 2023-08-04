New Brockton welcomes 6th graders to middle school building

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - New Brockton middle school is now complete, adding the 6th grade to their now completed middle school building.

Previously, 6th graders were learning in portables at the high school. Prior to a year ago, grades 6th through 8th were also at the high school.

The school’s principal, Bradley Bowers said, “We have space and everyone has their own room so that is a great thing.”, and is happy to have all the middle schoolers under one roof finally.

Since last school year, 11 additional classrooms have been completed. Bowers said that he is happy that the teachers and students will have a safe teaching environment to be the best version of themselves.

over 350 students began their school year this morning in the completed building.

