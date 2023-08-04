Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

MLB unveils name, logo for 2024 Rickwood Field game

New information on MLB game at Rickwood Field
By Tristan Ruppert and WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City leaders came together Thursday afternoon to share the official name of the Major League Baseball game coming to Birmingham’s historic record field next June.

The big game is going to be called the MLB at Rickwood Field and it’s a tribute to the Negro Leagues and the rich history happening in Birmingham and what’s happened over the last several decades in Central Alabama.

Rickwood Field rendering
Rickwood Field rendering(MLB)

There’s going to be several changes to Rickwood Field, extending both the dugouts, making the outfield wall safer, but at the same time, they’re going to be making sure they keep some of the rich history that’s on display consistently at Rickwood Field.

Neighbors react to MLB coming to Birmingham's Rickwood Field

WBRC will work to get more renderings of what they expect the ballpark to look like next year ahead of the game in June.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred between Hartford and Bellwood in rural Southeast Alabama.
Geneva County man shot by officers dies
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Lindsay’s husband wanted her out of jail: Report
The crash took place at the Easy Money business located on Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise.
Enterprise PD: Driver crashes into business, child severely injured
Allenia Crittenden, 35, is accused of a single count of Pornography, three Bestiality counts,...
Woman recorded her sex acts with dog: Police
Alabama Cannabis Commission Chairman in a WTVY interview on July 27, 2023
Alabama Cannabis Commission chairman resigns

Latest News

Wiregrass FCA hosts inaugural golf tournament
Wiregrass FCA hosts inaugural golf tournament
Statewide grant application open for women-focused nonprofits
Statewide grant application open for women-focused nonprofits
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Northside Methodist Knights
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Northside Methodist Knights
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the ALGOP Summer Dinner fundraising event in...
Donald Trump calls 3 indictments ‘badge of honor’ in Alabama GOP dinner speech
Dothan Police preparing for first days of school
Dothan Police preparing for first days of school