Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Maplesville woman using prayer pillow ministry to provide hope

Yvonne Mitchell wanted to give back after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She came up with...
Yvonne Mitchell wanted to give back after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She came up with some pillows with a purpose, the Prayer Pillow Ministry Outreach.(WSFA)
By Judd Davis
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLESVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Just before the pandemic hit, Maplesville resident Yvonne Mitchell was diagnosed with cancer. Instead of sulking and feeling sorry for herself, she wanted to find a way to help others.

“It started with my diagnosis with breast cancer,” said Mitchell with the nonprofit Prayer Pillow Ministry Outreach. “I just wanted to give back.”

With a little nudge, she found her calling.

“When God gave me the vision, it was His divine order that we not sell any pillow.”

Yvonne Mitchell wanted to give back after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She came up with...
Yvonne Mitchell wanted to give back after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She came up with some pillows with a purpose, the Prayer Pillow Ministry Outreach.(WSFA)

So four days a week, this group of energetic young ladies pumps out pillow after pillow. They are all volunteers. The pillows are free. They survive on donations and fundraisers, and more importantly, faith.

“We cut the pattern out. Then it goes to our two ladies who sew all the time. They put them together. Then Miss Benita trims. Then Miss Lonnie stuffs the pillow. Then it comes back to me, or someone else and we close the pillow. Then we’ll pray over the pillows and someone will bag them.”

From a small Chilton County shop to places all over the world, it takes a special team. These are more than just a place to rest your head.

Yvonne Mitchell wanted to give back after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She came up with...
Yvonne Mitchell wanted to give back after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She came up with some pillows with a purpose, the Prayer Pillow Ministry Outreach.(WSFA)

“Everybody is going through something, went through something, or it’s coming. Just to put a smile on someone’s face in a world full of chaos, you can’t beat it.”

Yvonne Mitchell wanted to give back after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She came up with...
Yvonne Mitchell wanted to give back after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She came up with some pillows with a purpose, the Prayer Pillow Ministry Outreach.(WSFA)

Stacks of these pillows with a purpose are ready to spread some love from a tiny shop in Maplesville, Alabama.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred between Hartford and Bellwood in rural Southeast Alabama.
Geneva County man shot by officers dies
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Lindsay’s husband wanted her out of jail: Report
The crash took place at the Easy Money business located on Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise.
Enterprise PD: Driver crashes into business, child severely injured
Alabama Cannabis Commission Chairman in a WTVY interview on July 27, 2023
Alabama Cannabis Commission chairman resigns
Enterprise veteran's home update
New veterans home is close to completion

Latest News

check recieving 2023
Operation Roundup gave a $10,000 check to Ashford Ambulance and Rescue Squad
Fort Novosel Aviation Industry Days 2023
News4's McKenna Nobles takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
News4 Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Join us as we take a look at what's happening in the Wiregrass this weekend!
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
The middle school will house 7th and 8th grade students.
Houston County BOE cuts ribbon on new Rehobeth Middle School