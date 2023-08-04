Hot & Humid Weekend Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Hot and humid weather continues for the weekend with daily highs reaching the middle 90s, with dew point readings hovering in the middle 70s. The combination will produce peak heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible each day, with rain chances continuing into next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a shower possible late. Low near 77°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 96°. Winds W-NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 40%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

