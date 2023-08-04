Wiregrass Gives Back
Hot & Humid Weekend Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Hot and humid weather continues for the weekend with daily highs reaching the middle 90s, with dew point readings hovering in the middle 70s. The combination will produce peak heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible each day, with rain chances continuing into next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a shower possible late. Low near 77°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 96°. Winds W-NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 40%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

