Early County School System to implemnet AI security system

EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WTVY) - The Early County School System is set to install a new security system that will use artificial intelligence to protect students and staff.

“We are really hopeful that this system is going to decrease our response time and ensure the safety of our students.”, said the communications director for the school system, Macie Ham. At the last school board meeting, it was decided that the school system would be using Driftnets, Knowwhere campus safety system which is run by Artificial intelligence.

The security system is able to detect threats using audio/video components that can detect the sound of things like gunshots, as well as thermal imaging.

The technology will also begin recording the threat and then alert administrators and law enforcement. “The time that they are able to get to your building and find the threat, not only find the threat but eliminate the threat is huge in saving lives and injuries.”, Ham said, which makes all the difference in emergencies.

Although the school year has already started for the school system, the new technology will be installed in the near future for all Early County schools.

