Demarcus Ware honors late teammate by singing national anthem

CANTON, Ohio. (WSFA) - NFL Hall of Famer and former Troy Trojan, Demarcus Ware, honored a late teammate on Thursday night by singing the national anthem before the NFL Hall of Fame game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns.

Ware is set to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame this weekend, but he started the festivities Thursday night in remembrance of his friend and former teammate Demaryius Thomas, who passed away tragically in his home at 33 in December 2021.

Ware and Thomas played together with the Denver Broncos from 2014-2016 and won Super Bowl 50 in 2016. During that span, the two star players would always stand next to each other during the national anthem and sing. Ware said this is the reason behind him singing the anthem.

“This is actually the reason why I ended up doing it because me and Demaryius we would be on the sideline singing the national anthem. He’s not here right now, and I know he was gonna be there with me out there when I was singing. So it meant so much, not just singing the national anthem but that moment that I feel like I needed, especially for this speech,” said Ware.

