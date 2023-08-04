Wiregrass Gives Back
Dauphin Jr. High School Symphonic Band selected to play Alabama Music Educators Conference

This is the first time an Enterprise Junior High Band has been selected to perform at this even.
This is the first time an Enterprise Junior High Band has been selected to perform at this even.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dauphin Junior High School Symphonic Band has been selected as a featured performer for the 2024 Alabama Music Educators Association In-Service Conference.

This is the first time an Enterprise Junior High Band has been selected to perform at this event. Performance at this event is one of the highest honors best owed upon bands in Alabama.

The conference will take place January 18-20 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL.

The Dauphin Jr. High Symphonic Band exists as an Advanced class in the Dauphin Jr. High curriculum and is designed to provide individualized second year instruction for their band members. Since its inception, the Symphonic Band has never scored less than Superior ratings at Alabama Band masters Association Music Performance Assessment, adding to the consistent Superior ratings earned by Dauphin concert bands prior to the development of this auditioned ensemble.

Students in the Dauphin Symphonic Band are routinely selected for All State, All District, and Regional Honor Band festivals where they continually display the simple motto of their band program: Choose Excellence

About AMEA

The Alabama Music Educators Association is the largest community of professional music educators in the state. Membership is open to all public, private, and post-secondary music educators as well as private teachers. The 2024 conference is the 77th edition of the event. The conference features clinics and performances from educators and ensembles from throughout the state in the name of the advancement of music education.

The Enterprise High School Wind Ensemble was selected to perform at the conference in 2021 and 2009.

