2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Wicksburg Panthers

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Wicksburg Panthers look to build off a 2022 season that saw them reach the second round of the playoffs.

The team narrowly lost to a team that made it to the state championship and with a roster that is healthy in 2023, they look to continue that momentum this season.

