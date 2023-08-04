2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Wicksburg Panthers
Published: Aug. 3, 2023
NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Wicksburg Panthers look to build off a 2022 season that saw them reach the second round of the playoffs.
The team narrowly lost to a team that made it to the state championship and with a roster that is healthy in 2023, they look to continue that momentum this season.
