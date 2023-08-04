2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Houston County Lions

Columbiana, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Houston County Lions finished 2022 with a 2-8 record.

2023 will be a little different for the Lions.

Second year head coach Jake Allen is optimistic heading into year two that the team will turn heads.

It’s all about the buy-in of this program and Allen and his staff have devoted their time to buy-in to the players as well.

