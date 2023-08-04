Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

2 Enterprise men killed in Coffee County wreck

Coffee County fatal wreck
Coffee County fatal wreck(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:30 P.M. Thursday, Aug. 3, has claimed the lives of two Enterprise men.

David Lee Balderston, 55, and Adam Heath Yelverton, 34, who was the passenger, were fatally injured when the 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle Balderston was operating left the roadway and struck a group of trees.

Balderston and Yelverton were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Coffee County 156, approximately four miles west of Enterprise, in Coffee County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred between Hartford and Bellwood in rural Southeast Alabama.
Geneva County man shot by officers dies
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Lindsay’s husband wanted her out of jail: Report
The crash took place at the Easy Money business located on Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise.
Enterprise PD: Driver crashes into business, child severely injured
Allenia Crittenden, 35, is accused of a single count of Pornography, three Bestiality counts,...
Woman recorded her sex acts with dog: Police
Alabama Cannabis Commission Chairman in a WTVY interview on July 27, 2023
Alabama Cannabis Commission chairman resigns

Latest News

Hundreds of people are standing in line at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Convention...
Hundreds line up to attend ALGOP’s Montgomery dinner featuring Donald Trump
This is the first time an Enterprise Junior High Band has been selected to perform at this even.
Dauphin Jr. High School Symphonic Band selected to play Alabama Music Educators Conference
Yvonne Mitchell wanted to give back after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She came up with...
Maplesville woman using prayer pillow ministry to provide hope
Along with the resurfacing, the project includes safety widening from Vann Mill Creek to the...
Road resurfacing in Abbeville begins Monday