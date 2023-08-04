2 Enterprise men killed in Coffee County wreck

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:30 P.M. Thursday, Aug. 3, has claimed the lives of two Enterprise men.

David Lee Balderston, 55, and Adam Heath Yelverton, 34, who was the passenger, were fatally injured when the 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle Balderston was operating left the roadway and struck a group of trees.

Balderston and Yelverton were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Coffee County 156, approximately four miles west of Enterprise, in Coffee County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

