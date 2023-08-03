Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Woman says homeless man knocked her unconscious in unprovoked attack

A Portland woman says she was attacked by a homeless person while walking in the downtown area last Friday. (Source: KPTV)
By Jeffrey Lindblom and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who knocked a woman unconscious with a metal bottle in the Portland area.

KPTV reports that Portland police released a video showing a woman, later identified as Dr. Mary Costantino, being hit by a metal water bottle while walking near a MAX train station.

“I got hit and I fell to the ground. I was knocked unconscious,” Costantino said. “It was hurled pretty hard. It happened fast, kind of out of nowhere.”

The reported attack occurred last Friday night by a man police say was in his 20s or 30s. He was seen wearing a dark hoodie with a white logo and black pants.

Police are asking for the public’s help after a man knocked a woman unconscious with a metal...
Police are asking for the public’s help after a man knocked a woman unconscious with a metal bottle in Portland.(Portland Police Bureau)

Kristin Olson, who is friends with Costantino, calls her the athlete of their friend group.

“If she could have seen this coming, she would have taken this person on, and my money would be on her. But she didn’t see it coming,” Olson said.

At first, Costantino told Olson she had no idea what hit her.

“She said it felt like it could have been a brick,” Olson said.

Costantino eventually came to after being knocked unconscious but was left confused and uncertain of her condition as she feared the worst.

She said she called the police, but no one came.

“If we don’t have police officers to come to the side of someone who is under attack then we’re all on our own,” Costantino said.

Olson said she hasn’t felt safe in the city for some time, especially now given her friend’s condition.

“The idea that this violent individual is still walking around is terrifying and it should be terrifying to anybody that lives in the city of Portland,” Olson said. “It’s not just this guy. There’s a billion of these guys running around right now.”

Olson said Costantino was getting back from dinner with a friend that evening.

“We should be able to enjoy our city. We should feel safe doing that,” Olson said.

Costantino credits the man she was with that night with saving her. She said when the suspect came back her male friend was ready to confront him, and he ran away.

According to Costantino, she did not seek medical treatment even though she thought she might have needed a look at her head.

“I’m not so concerned for myself,” she said. “I’m concerned for my friends. I’m concerned for my kids. I’m concerned for everyone walking around downtown. I get angry thinking this could happen to anyone.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Lindsay’s husband wanted her out of jail: Report
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Bond set for Dothan queen in murder case, children not told: Reports
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Dothan pageant queen faces 60 years in murder-for-hire case, denied bond
MGN police lights
Two Alabama Department of Corrections inmates hit by car, killed while working
Enterprise veteran's home update
New veterans home is close to completion

Latest News

FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Testimony from Hunter Biden associate provides new insight into their business dealings
FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after the Republican's reelection victory,...
Governor Ivey awards $1.2M to install electric vehicle charging stations at 5 sites
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M...
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with Black journalism professor
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election