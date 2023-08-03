Wetter Pattern Arrives Friday

SYNOPSIS – Moisture levels increase significantly for Friday and the weekend, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms daily. Remain weather-aware, as some of the storms may produce gusty winds in pockets. We’ll keep the rain chances going into next week with temperatures running pretty close to normal.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a shower possible late, areas east. Low near 76°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. High near 95°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Low near 76°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 60%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil. We are tracking a tropical wave in the far Eastern Atlantic which will bear watching over the coming week.

