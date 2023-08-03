Scattered Showers Return Soon
From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS - Hot and muggy conditions will hold steady again for our Thursday as temperatures reach the middle 90s. Feel-like temperatures for the next three or four days will reach the triple digits, which is normal to do this time of year. A few rounds of rain will be possible Friday, keeping some locations in the lower 90s. Better shower chances will remain through Sunday.
TODAY - Sunny AM, Partly cloudy PM, few PM showers. High near 95°. Winds SE/SW 5-10 mph 30%
TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds SW 5 mph 10%
TOMORROW - Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. High near 94°. Winds WNW 5-10 mph 50%
EXTENDED
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. Low: 76° High: 94° 60%
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 75° High: 95° 50%
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 76° High: 94° 40%
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 94° 30%
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/S 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less
