Operation Roundup gave a $10,000 check to Ashford Ambulance and Rescue Squad

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Today Ashford Ambulance and Rescue Squad received a 10 thousand-dollar boost to help better serve the community.

Ashford applied for a grant under Operation Round Up. Operation Roundup is a foundation that began under Wiregrass Electric Cooperative. They began impacting lives in 2015. This foundation gathers funds from the community members rounding up their electric bill to the nearest whole dollar.

Brad Kimbro, the Wiregrass Electric Cooperative operations manager, presented the check proudly.

“We are helping not just Ashford, but the eastern part of Houston County. Because this service that they provide is so vital and helps so many people. We are just honored to be in the position to help such a great community cause that’s going to help so many folks,” Brad Kimbro said.

Jarrod Whitten is the Chief of Operations over Ashford Ambulance and Rescue. His main goal is to keep responding to the community and to take action on saving lives.

“What I tell folks is my family lives here. So I just want to make sure that there is an ambulance that can get to them quickly, and help save their life,” Jarrod Whitten said.

The Ashford Ambulance and Rescue Squad has a goal of $200, 413.28. You can continue your support by reaching out to their Facebook page.

