News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Events for the weekend of August 4, 2023
- Pickleball @ The Link VBA | August 4
- Families Eating Smart & Moving More |August 4
- Dale County Genealogical & Historical Society - Community Interest Meeting | August 5
- First Saturday Family Day | August 5
- LJ Scott, Above and Beyond, LLC and Speak It, LLC, Present the1st Annual Bookbag and School Supply Giveaway |August 5
- Cookies, Cakes, and Pies...Oh My! | August 5
- The IMPACT Project at the Dothan Civic Center | August 5
Join us each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com or add it to our community calendar.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.