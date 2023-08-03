New veterans home is close to completion

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - After beginning construction last year, the Bennie G. Adkins Veteran’s Home is close to completion.

“I think we are blessed to be on time and budget,” said Kyle Stover of Williams Blackstock Architects. Stover, who helped design the home, is overseeing the construction process and assesses that everything has gone according to schedule.

This week, construction crews are working on getting the rest of the roofing completed. Next week, most of the roof will have shingles.

“We are 63% of the way through construction,” Stover said. He added that, soon, work would begin on things inside of the home such as drywall, paint, and a scheduled furniture move-in in July of 2024.

Veterans are not the only people looking forward to the completion of the home. It is also those who are looking to become a part of the first 200 staff positions. Applications for both staff and residents will open in the spring of 2024.

A ribbon cutting will be announced for the unveiling of the newest veterans home in the state of Alabama.

