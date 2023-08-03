Wiregrass Gives Back
How to know you have a severe sunburn

Even though high SPFs offer more protection, Dr. Stricker said that the best sunscreen is the one you will wear every day.
Even though high SPFs offer more protection, Dr. Stricker said that the best sunscreen is the one you will wear every day.(Live 5/File)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You should always use sunscreen but if you do get a sunburn, it is important to know when it is severe.

According to dermatologists, sunburn can range from mild to severe. Doctor Jeffrey Stricker from the Dermatology Specialists Group in Dothan said s that severe sunburns are not only uncomfortable, but they are also dangerous.

He said if you are having pain that over-the-counter pain relievers can’t help or if you feel physically ill, you might need to see a doctor. Head and stomach aches, dehydration or severe blistering are all causes for concern.

“So, where I have seen this in my professional life is when someone’s falling asleep outside and so they’re not monitoring it,” Dr. Stricker said. “Most folks know when they’re starting to burn, that damage starts to accumulate almost immediately, but then it starts to build and you’re starting to feel more and more worn more and more flush,” Stricker added. “And you look down and you realize you’re getting a pretty good sunburn as you’re going so it doesn’t necessarily start out as severe. It typically kind of builds”

He said that the best way to avoid sunburn is by using protective strategies. Some of the primary ones are wearing protective clothing, like wide-brimmed hats, and wearing at least SPF 30 sunscreen.

Even though high SPFs offer more protection, Stricker said that the best sunscreen is the one you will wear every day.

Something important to remember that anything reflecting visible light can burn you. So even if you’re at the beach under an umbrella, that reflection coming off the water and the sand is giving you the same amount of sun if you were to stand in the open.

