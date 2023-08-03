Houston county transportation gets more state money

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Around this time last year, gas prices were 29 cents higher than they are now and 2022′s gas prices still affect the transportation budget for one school in the area.

According to Steve Dasinger, the Transportation Supervisor for Houston County Schools, the Houston County school’s board of transportation is getting $5.10 from the state to pay for a gallon of gas. The state came up with that number by considering the current gas prices and how much Houston County went over budget in 2022.

“I believe that they gave us this allocation to make up for those deficits last year because we weren’t budgeting enough fuel,” Dasinger said. “So, we will make that up this year. If fuel prices stay stable like they are right now.”

Dasinger said Houston County received $3.81 per gallon while gas prices were around four dollars. The state gives school transportation 80% of the money needed to cover the price of fuel.

He continued by saying it is normal for transportation to use money from the general fund to cover costs. The amount the state gave them last year covered less than 80% because of the high gas prices.

Dasinger said the extra money will be put aside so they have a safety net for the future. Transportation will not need a lot of money from the general fund if gas prices remain the same as they are right now.

