Houston County BOE cuts ribbon on new Rehobeth Middle School

7th and 8th grade students in Rehobeth are set to start the school year in a brand new building
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - New beginnings are coming for Rehobeth middle schoolers in many ways.

The Houston County Board of Education cut the ribbon on the new Rehobeth Middle School, which will welcome 7th and 8th-grade students.

The building consists of a wing connected to the back of Rehobeth High School and shares multiple facilities with the school, including the gymnasium, cafeteria and library.

“We’re going to function on the same bell system, we’re going to utilize the same lunchroom, the same library and the same gymnasium,” said Rehobeth Middle School Principal, O’Shawn McClendon. ”That cross-pollination of being in those same spaces and the cafeteria, when they get here, they won’t be as if they’re going to high school. It has just been an easier transition for the students here at the middle school when they start their high school journey.”

With a new campus, the transition can be difficult for both students and teachers.

Teachers are getting their rooms ready and preparing their students for a year which could be intimidating.

“Middle school can make kids a little nervous on its own, but coming to a new school in a new school setting will probably add to that nervousness,” said Donna Turner, a longtime English Teacher. “I’d just like for kids to know that we’re all a little nervous about the school year, and we’re all going to be getting to know our new campus together. So, just go with the flow.”

After kicking the new school jitters, Principal McClendon is sure all students and staff will benefit from their new home.

“It’s not often that kids get a chance to start their middle school term in a brand-new building,” said McClendon. “So, this is a great opportunity for them, a great place here in Rehobeth, so we’re excited about them and excited about this school year.”

Parents and students can get their first look at the new campus tomorrow, August 3 starting at 4 p.m.

