Glasgow codefendant receives 75 months

.
.(MGN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man who eluded federal authorities and drug charges for months received a  75-month prison sentence on Wednesday.

According to the Department of Justice, the judge ordered Willie Frank Peterson to serve three years of supervised release and fined him $2,501.

The drug scheme also involved Kenneth Glasgow, a Dothan pastor who pleaded guilty to drug and other unrelated charges last month and received 30 months.

A federal grand jury in Montgomery indicted the pair in October 2021, but not until the following spring was Peterson captured while Glasgow surrendered almost immediately.

Glasgow is a nationally recognized felon voting rights activist and television commentator Al Sharpton’s brother.

