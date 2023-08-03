Glasgow codefendant receives 75 months

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man who eluded federal authorities and drug charges for months received a 75-month prison sentence on Wednesday.

According to the Department of Justice, the judge ordered Willie Frank Peterson to serve three years of supervised release and fined him $2,501.

The drug scheme also involved Kenneth Glasgow, a Dothan pastor who pleaded guilty to drug and other unrelated charges last month and received 30 months.

A federal grand jury in Montgomery indicted the pair in October 2021, but not until the following spring was Peterson captured while Glasgow surrendered almost immediately.

Glasgow is a nationally recognized felon voting rights activist and television commentator Al Sharpton’s brother.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.