Geneva County man shot by officers dies

UPDATE: According to Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson, the man injured in a Thursday afternoon officer involved shooting has died.

The victim Andrew David Massey, 35, of Hartford died shortly after arriving to the Southeast Health ER in Dothan.

More information will be added to this story when it becomes available.

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County deputies wounded a man Thursday afternoon after responding to a man shooting out windows at a home, Sheriff Tony Helms confirmed.

Paramedics transported the man to Dothan hospital. While his condition is unknown, Helms said he appeared alert when the ambulance departed.

Helms said the shooting occurred along County Road 45 between Harford and Bellwood.

Helms referred the case to the State Bureau of Investigation as customary in officer-involved shootings.

