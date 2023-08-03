Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Geneva County man shot by officers dies

The shooting occurred between Hartford and Bellwood in rural Southeast Alabama.
The shooting occurred between Hartford and Bellwood in rural Southeast Alabama.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: According to Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson, the man injured in a Thursday afternoon officer involved shooting has died.

The victim Andrew David Massey, 35, of Hartford died shortly after arriving to the Southeast Health ER in Dothan.

More information will be added to this story when it becomes available.

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County deputies wounded a man Thursday afternoon after responding to a man shooting out windows at a home, Sheriff Tony Helms confirmed.

Paramedics transported the man to Dothan hospital. While his condition is unknown, Helms said he appeared alert when the ambulance departed.

Helms said the shooting occurred along County Road 45 between Harford and Bellwood.

Helms referred the case to the State Bureau of Investigation as customary in officer-involved shootings.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Lindsay’s husband wanted her out of jail: Report
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Bond set for Dothan queen in murder case, children not told: Reports
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Dothan pageant queen faces 60 years in murder-for-hire case, denied bond
MGN police lights
Two Alabama Department of Corrections inmates hit by car, killed while working
Enterprise veteran's home update
New veterans home is close to completion

Latest News

The crash took place at the Easy Money business located on Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise.
Enterprise PD: Driver crashes into business, child severely injured
FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after the Republican's reelection victory,...
Governor Ivey awards $1.2M to install electric vehicle charging stations at 5 sites
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a...
Former Enterprise baseball player wins Heart and Hustle Award
News4's McKenna Nobles takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
News4 Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Alabama Cannabis Commission chairman resigns
Alabama Cannabis Commission chairman resigns