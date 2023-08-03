Former Enterprise baseball player wins Heart and Hustle Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (WTVY) - Former Enterprise baseball standout Brendan Donovan is one of 30 winners of the 2023 Heart and Hustle Award.

This award is given by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association and recognizes players who demonstrate a passion for baseball and live by the values of the game.

One player from each Major League team is chosen and, as the season comes to a close, all alumni and active players vote for an overall winner. The Heart and Hustle Award is the only MLB award that is voted on by former players.

Donovan is the pick from the St. Louis Cardinals where he finished this year with a .281 average and 11 home runs.

For Donovan, the Heart and Hustle Award comes as his 2023 season finished early as he had season-ending surgery Wednesday. He should return from the surgery that aims to correct a flexor strain before spring training.

The overall winner of the award will be announced in mid-November.

