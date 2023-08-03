Enterprise PD: Driver crashes into business, child severely injured

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A child was severely injured after a car crashed into an Enterprise business Thursday afternoon.

According to Captain Billy Haglund with Enterprise Police Department, the driver appeared to have overcorrected their car and mistook the brake for the gas pedal.

This allegedly caused them to wreck into the Easy Money business located near the Walmart on Boll Weevil Circle, causing significant damage to the front of the building.

The child injured was a pedestrian in front of the business. Capt. Haglund told News4 that the child suffered a leg injury which prompted Enterprise Rescue Squad to trauma airlift them to a local hospital.

From a preliminary investigation, officials do not believe charges will come from the accident.

Responding agencies include Enterprise Police, Enterprise Fire and Enterprise Rescue Squad.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.