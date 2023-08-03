Wiregrass Gives Back
Enterprise PD: Driver crashes into business, child severely injured

The crash took place at the Easy Money business located on Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A child was severely injured after a car crashed into an Enterprise business Thursday afternoon.

According to Captain Billy Haglund with Enterprise Police Department, the driver appeared to have overcorrected their car and mistook the brake for the gas pedal.

This allegedly caused them to wreck into the Easy Money business located near the Walmart on Boll Weevil Circle, causing significant damage to the front of the building.

The child injured was a pedestrian in front of the business. Capt. Haglund told News4 that the child suffered a leg injury which prompted Enterprise Rescue Squad to trauma airlift them to a local hospital.

From a preliminary investigation, officials do not believe charges will come from the accident.

Responding agencies include Enterprise Police, Enterprise Fire and Enterprise Rescue Squad.

