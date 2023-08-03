Early County Child Find Program helping students with disabilities succeed

EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WTVY) - Early County School System is on a mission to help traditional students with disabilities as well as the home-schooled and incarcerated.

Marva Smith-Mincy, the programs director said, Our goal is to close the achievement gap to provide our students with the services they need,” in regards to the impact of the program called Child Find.

The program identifies children, ages 3 to 21, suspected of having a disability or developmental delay. From there, if the diagnosis fits into the eligibility categories, the child is able to use free services such as speech and physical therapy and level the playing field for those students’ academic success.

Although Child Find supports young adults too, Smith-Mincy recommends early diagnosis. “If we can get them early and close that gap, then our goal is for them to be successful and transition out.” the director said, encouraging parents who notice any early signs to get their children properly diagnosed.

The Child Find program operates on referrals that remain confidential. That means parents, family members, health care providers, or anyone concerned about a child’s development, are allowed to refer that child to the program. However, parents maintain the right to decline services.

