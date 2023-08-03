Alabama Cannabis Commission chairman resigns

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission Chairman Doctor Steve Stokes will reluctantly step down after a lawsuit challenging the legality of his appointment, sources confirmed. Stokes will make the announcement official later Thursday.

He vowed last week not to resign but changed his mind amid fears that staying on would further delay medical marijuana’s availability in the state.

A lawsuit filed in July alleges that his appointment violates regulations forbidding public officials from serving on the AMCC. Stokes is a University of South Alabama trustee.

“I’m not going to resign because that would be implying that I’ve done something wrong and I haven’t,” he told WTVY in a July 26 interview.

Watch the interview here.

However, after conferring with legal experts and others, he concluded that remaining on the commission could delay further medical marijuana availability.

“It’s a real tragedy (that) people can’t get it,” he said in the interview.

Stokes said nobody objected to his USA position during a thorough vetting process for the Cannabis Commission.

Medical marijuana should have been available a year ago if not for legal and other delays that slowed the process.

“This is a fight is about money,” Stokes told WTVY.

He said each of the five integrators’ licenses awarded are worth up to $250 million each year.

Despite the obstacles, Stokes claims Alabama is no different than 39 other states that approved medical marijuana.

Though stepping down, he vows to continue the fight to get medical marijuana into patients’ hands.

A Dothan oncologist, Dr. Stokes will also advocate for insurance companies to cover cannabis as they do other drugs.

AMCC, which oversees a system to regulate medical marijuana, could issue licenses when it meets on August 10 after pausing them in June amid concerns about the scoring process.

