Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Rehobeth Rebels

Sports reporter Nick Brooks previews the Rehobeth Rebels ahead of the 2023-2024 season
By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Rehobeth Rebels finished 2022 4-6 on the season and narrowly missed out on a playoff appearance.

The Rebels have a new energy in 2023 with a somewhat familiar face at the helm.

Toby Greene returns to Rehobeth, a place where he started his head coaching career.

Greene was at Rehobeth between 1999 and 2001. Now he looks to help guide them back to the playoffs.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Dothan pageant queen faces 60 years in murder-for-hire case, denied bond
Fire crews responded to the home on Lakewood Drive off Highway 27 in Enterprise around 8:30...
Enterprise woman dies in fire
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Bond set for Dothan queen in murder case, children not told: Reports
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:23 P.M. Monday, July 31, has claimed...
Monday crash claims life of Midland City woman
There are questions about the gruesome death of Dale County man Demarcus McKenzie, who was...
“Somebody sicced the dogs on him”, mother claims in son’s death

Latest News

Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Rehobeth Rebels
Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Rehobeth Rebels
Trojans kickoff fall camp
Trojans kickoff fall camp
Northside Methodist Knights logo
Northside Methodist basketball coach leaving
The Bears are coming off the program's first football playoff appearance in eight seasons,...
2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Cottonwood Bears