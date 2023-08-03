2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Rehobeth Rebels

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Rehobeth Rebels finished 2022 4-6 on the season and narrowly missed out on a playoff appearance.

The Rebels have a new energy in 2023 with a somewhat familiar face at the helm.

Toby Greene returns to Rehobeth, a place where he started his head coaching career.

Greene was at Rehobeth between 1999 and 2001. Now he looks to help guide them back to the playoffs.

