2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Dothan Wolves

Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Dothan Wolves
By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Dothan Wolves ended a monumental drought in 2022. The school not only won it’s first playoff game in school history, but won the first playoff game for Dothan City Schools in 25 years.

Year two of the Jed Kennedy era should be no different. The team returns 14 starters between offense and defense and now the players know what’s expected of them moving forward.

