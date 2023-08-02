WATCH: Teacher wins $1000 for classroom supplies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wednesday, the Civic Center housed over 2300 teachers from Dothan City Schools, Henry County, and Houston County for the Wiregrass Institute.

The event was for teachers to strengthen their skills in the classroom. The lessons focused on how to manage stress, and better evaluate their grading scales for students.

“It’s great to get together as a group of educators. There is such a great motivational speaker today, and to help us get challenged, and motivated to start the school year,” Dr. Dennis Coe, superintendent of Dothan City Schools, said.

During the ceremony, they gave away twenty gifts to teachers. One teacher was luckier than the others. Chelsea Marguriet walked away with the knowledge and the grand prize of $1000.

“It will tremendously help in my room, being able to finish decorating my room,” Marguriet said.

Marguriet has impacted students’ lives for nine years. She is a first-time first-grade teacher at Abbeville Elementary.

Her focus has always been the students, and helping them strive for the best.

“I really want to show them that I’m someone who is there for them. Whether it’s academic or outside of academic,” Marguriet said.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.