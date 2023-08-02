Teachers in Dothan gearing up for school year, excited for what’s to come

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I think the most I enjoy is meeting new families and inviting them into my life as I’m going to be a part of their life,” Vikki Cheshire, a kindergarten teacher at Hidden Lake Primary School, said.

Cheshire has been a teacher for twenty-seven years. This school year, she made different changes in her classroom.

“Some one-on-one counseling with the kids where we are going through their stuff, and what’s going to help them this year,” Vikki Cheshire said.

Cheshire and Dr. Alexcia Moore-Thompson, a first-year special education teacher at Beverlye Intermediate School, have the same goals. They both want to see students grow.

“We want our students to gain the skills that they need academically, socially, and behaviorally. We want them to achieve them. We want them to maintain them, and once they maintain them we want you to succeed,” Thompson said.

Dr. Thompson has fifteen years of experience in education. Her parents are educators and are the biggest influence in her life.

Thompson is glad to be with a school where they provide items needed for teachers, and where the community is supportive. Thompson saw this firsthand when she visited the school with the principal Dr. Erica Hall.

“She took me on a tour and said here is your resource room. So everything I thought I would have to purchase, has been provided for. And the fact that she works with the community, the community is a big part of sponsoring us,” Dr. Thompson said.

Cheshire’s advice to new teachers is to make lists to keep track of everything.

“Develop a family. You have a personal family outside of school. and I think it is important to develop family inside the school,” Vikki Cheshire said.

Beverlye Intermediate and Hidden Lake Primary School start August 8th.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.